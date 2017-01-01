Welcome Hunters!
They keep a pulse on their business with CashNotify:
CashNotify is designed for product people: bootstrappers, solo founders, consultants, digital nomads — any small business selling through Stripe.
If you value your time and money, and can’t spend your day in Stripe’s dashboard, then it’s been designed for you.
Lives in your menu bar
Install and forget. CashNotify lives in your macOS menu bar, so that's one less icon in your Dock. And it starts automatically, so you can just forget about it.
Native notifications
Receive alerts for successful and failed payments in your macOS notifications center. CashNotify always runs in the background, so you don't miss anything.
Configurable
Decide if you want to monitor successful payments, failed payments, or both. You can also choose not to display native notifications.
Secure
All data comes straight from Stripe to your desktop. No intermediate server is involved. Your Stripe API key is encrypted in your local keychain. So you know, it's safe.
Your Stripe API key is the only thing required to get CashNotify running.