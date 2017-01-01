Welcome Hunters!
Monitor your Stripe accounts
from your Mac's menu bar

Celebrate when you get paid. Catch failed payments.
Without opening another tab.

Push notifications you’ll love to read 💰

They keep a pulse on their business with CashNotify:

Pieter Levels
Nomad List

New CashNotify is AMAZING

Jesse Hanley
Rankingpress

Really loving CashNotify. Lovely UI and a no brainer if you sell products online.

Marc Köhlbrugge‏
BetaList

I'm not a fan of push notifications on my Mac (or anywhere really), but CashNotify's are always nice to get 🤑 – Nice little app 👌

Justin Jackson
Marketing for Developers

Just got CashNotify and I ❤️ it. Stripe notifications (from multiple accounts!) on my Mac. 🙌

Stripe alerts right
where your business happens

CashNotify is designed for product people: bootstrappers, solo founders, consultants, digital nomads — any small business selling through Stripe.

If you value your time and money, and can’t spend your day in Stripe’s dashboard, then it’s been designed for you.


Lives in your menu bar

Install and forget. CashNotify lives in your macOS menu bar, so that's one less icon in your Dock. And it starts automatically, so you can just forget about it.

Native notifications

Receive alerts for successful and failed payments in your macOS notifications center. CashNotify always runs in the background, so you don't miss anything.

Configurable

Decide if you want to monitor successful payments, failed payments, or both. You can also choose not to display native notifications.

Secure

All data comes straight from Stripe to your desktop. No intermediate server is involved. Your Stripe API key is encrypted in your local keychain. So you know, it's safe.

Easy setup

Your Stripe API key is the only thing required to get CashNotify running.



Works with any service using Stripe

...and hundred others

Buy CashNotify
CashNotify requires macOS 10.9 or newer.
